Australian police charge alleged Bondi gunman with terrorism, 15 counts of murder
The police plan to seek maximum punishment before the court for the attacker.
Two people embrace as police officers stand guard outside Bondi Pavilion following the attack [FILE]. / Reuters
December 17, 2025

Police have charged alleged Bondi gunman Naveed Akram with terrorism, 15 counts of murder and a litany of other crimes after Australia's deadliest mass shooting in decades.

"Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community," New South Wales state police said on Wednesday.

"Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, a listed terrorist organisation in Australia," they said in a statement.

Authorities say Naveed and his father Sajid Akram opened fire on a Jewish festival at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, killing 15 people and wounding dozens more.

Naveed was critically wounded by police during the shooting, and local media reported he woke from a coma on Tuesday night. Sajid Akram was killed in a shootout with police.

Police said Naveed had also been charged with 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder, as well as public display of the symbol of a prohibited terrorist organisation.

Two homemade Daesh flags were found in a car registered to Naveed and parked near the beach.

Naveed remains in hospital and will face court by audiovisual link on Wednesday, police said.

