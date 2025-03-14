Chinese, Russian and Iranian diplomats have met for talks, state media said, in a meeting Beijing hopes could restart long-stalled negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme.

Tehran adhered to the 2015 deal for a year after Washington's withdrawal but then began rolling back its commitments. Efforts to revive the pact have since faltered.

Beijing has said it hopes Friday's talks will "strengthen communication and coordination, to resume dialogue and negotiation at an early time".

A readout of the meeting by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the three diplomats "exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue and other issues of common concern".

State media did not share any further details of the talks, attended by China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, has reinstated his "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions against Iran, mirroring his approach during his first term.

He has called for new negotiations with Iran, but Tehran has ruled out direct talks while US sanctions remain in place.