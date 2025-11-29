Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi will travel to the US next week to sign a final agreement with his Rwandan counterpart aimed at securing peace in eastern Congo, the Congolese government said on Friday, capping months-long diplomatic efforts spearheaded by US President Donald Trump.

Any signing by Congo, however, will be contingent on Rwanda withdrawing support for the M23 rebels, according to Tina Salama, a spokesperson for President Tshisekedi, who told The Associated Press.

Tshisekedi’s confirmation of the December 4th signing comes a day after Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame expressed optimism over the deal, but cautioned that lasting peace in DRC’s eastern region can only be achieved if “people directly concerned are committed to achieving results.”

Eastern DRC has been battered by fighting between government forces and more than 100 armed groups, the most potent being the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

The conflict escalated this year, with the M23 seizing the region’s main cities of Goma and Bukavu, worsening a humanitarian crisis that was already one of the world’s largest.