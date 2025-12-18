Nine civilians, including three children, were killed and others wounded on Wednesday after artillery shelling hit the city of Dilling in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, a Sudanese non-governmental platform said.

The Nuba Mountains Platform, a local civil society group, said in a statement that the shelling was carried out by forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu and allied with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and targeted residential neighbourhoods in the city.

The bombardment killed six adults and three children and wounded several others, the platform added.

It said that Sudanese army forces later attacked the Taital area in South Kordofan, from where the artillery fire was launched, and managed to take control of it.

Neither the Sudanese army nor the SPLM-N faction or its RSF allies had commented on the report as of yet.

Power infrastructure hit

Meanwhile, a separate drone attack in the east of the country targeted a key power plant, plunging major cities including capital Khartoum and Port Sudan into darkness, according to several witness accounts shared with AFP.