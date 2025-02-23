Monday, February 24, 2025

2213 GMT — The White House has said that it supports Israel's decision to delay releasing 600 Palestinian prisoners, citing what it described as the "barbaric treatment" of Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Delaying the prisoner release is an "appropriate response" to the Palestinian resistance group's treatment of the hostages, a statement from National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said.

President Donald Trump is prepared to support Israel in "whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas," he added.

