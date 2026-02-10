Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in central Gaza on Tuesday, according to medical sources, in the latest breach of the October 10 ceasefire agreement.

The victims’ bodies were taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah after the strike hit an electric bike near the village of Al Masdar, the sources said.

The attack comes despite a ceasefire that was meant to halt Israel’s two-year genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 72,000 people and wounded over 171,000 since October 2023.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 581 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,553 injured in Israeli attacks since the truce came into effect.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was required to stop military operations in the Palestinian territories.

The agreement also established a Palestinian technocratic committee to manage day-to-day governance in battered Gaza, though it remains unclear whether or how the sensitive issue of demilitarisation will be addressed.