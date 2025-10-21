WAR ON GAZA
Only about 15 percent of promised aid trucks have entered Gaza since ceasefire: Media Office
The number fell well below 6,600 trucks, which were supposed to enter by Monday evening, the government media office says.
A truck carries aid for Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on October 21, 2025. / Reuters
October 21, 2025

The Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Tuesday that only 986 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the enclave since the ceasefire took effect, significantly below the number agreed under the ceasefire arrangement.

The media office said that a total of 6,600 trucks were supposed to enter Gaza by Monday evening.

The average number of trucks that have entered Gaza since the ceasefire took effect does not exceed 89, out of the 600 trucks that are supposed to enter each day, according to the statement.

“This reflects the continuation of the Israeli occupation’s policy of suffocation, starvation and humanitarian blackmail imposed on more than 2.4 million residents in Gaza.”

Fourteen trucks carrying cooking gas and 28 loaded with solar fuel entered the enclave for the operations of bakeries, hospitals, generators and other vital services.

The government stressed that these limited quantities fall short of Gaza’s essential needs, which are “in urgent and dire need of the immediate and consistent entry of at least 600 aid trucks daily, including food, medical supplies, relief materials, operational fuel and cooking gas, to secure the basic necessities of life with dignity.”

A ceasefire deal took effect on October 10 in Gaza, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
