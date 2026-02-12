At least 15 people have been killed after a passenger ferry carrying more than 27 people capsized in the Nile River in northern Sudan, according to a medical group.

More than 27 people, including women, children and elderly individuals, were travelling on the ferry between the Taiba Al-Khawad and Deim Al-Qarray areas in the Shendi locality, the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group said 15 bodies have been recovered so far and six people rescued, while residents and civil defence teams continue searching for those still missing.

The Sudan Doctors Network said the tragedy highlights the vulnerability of river transport and the lack of basic safety measures, as well as the absence of local authorities and civil defence teams during the initial hours.