While US President Donald Trump is no stranger to sudden pivots, whether tariffs, political alliances, or Israel’s war on Gaza, his sharp reversals on Ukraine stand out for their frequency and stakes.



Following his unplugged speech at the UN General Assembly, in which he blasted everyone from the UK to China on issues ranging from green energy policies to migration and pollution, Trump circled back to the Russia-Ukraine war, a conflict he describes as the hardest to resolve.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on his Truth Social, adding that Kiev could even reclaim its lands, including the Crimean Peninsula “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO.”

This marked a dramatic shift from his mid-August meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which he hailed as “very profound” and “productive”. At the time, Trump suggested Ukraine might have to give up some of its territory to secure peace.



While the Putin-Zelenskyy summit he floated has never materialised, the war has escalated to new levels with Russian drones flying over Polish, Romanian, and Estonian airspace. Most recently, Trump also suggested that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their borders.

Related TRT World - Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?

But why is Trump changing his Ukraine stances at different times? Does this latest shift really aim at a strategic objection?

This is ‘Trump’s style’

Oleg Ignatov, a senior analyst on Russia at the International Crisis Group, calls Trump’s oscillations his “style” to which “both Russia and Ukraine will have to adapt”. By changing his supportive stances from one side to another, Trump is attempting to keep both Moscow and Kiev guessing, and to present himself as the indispensable mediator, says Ignatov.

Trump's UN statements regarding Russia reflect his frustration over the lack of diplomatic progress, not necessarily indicative of a US shift, suggests Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert at New Lines Institute. His latest tactic is a pressure tactic aimed at Putin to cease or at least reduce military operations against Ukraine.

By temporarily backing Ukraine, Trump raises expectations in Kiev, while preserving the option to blame Ukraine if its battlefield performance falters, Ignatov adds.



“Ukraine will have to prove that, with European support and funding, it can change the situation in its favour to make Putin change his mind. Putin will try to prove the opposite. In any case, the US will remain the sole mediator and will come back to the talks when both sides are ready,” Ignatov tells TRT World.

According to him, Europe and Ukraine remain convinced that with Western funding and weapons, they can outlast Russia in a war of attrition which Putin cannot win, says Ignatov. He added that as long as both sides and their allies see the prospects for continuing the war in a positive light, the war will continue for a long time.