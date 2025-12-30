On Tuesday, a Saudi-led coalition targeted a large quantity of weapons and combat vehicles — destined for UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces —that were being offloaded from ships at a port in Yemen.

Historically its ally, Saudi Arabia slammed the UAE for backing STC, which has recently claimed control over swathes of territory in southeastern Yemen. This marked the most significant escalation between the two Gulf nations.

The STC has been part of the coalition fighting alongside the internationally recognised government against the Iran-backed group Houthis, which holds Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the heavily populated northwest.

The Houthis gained global prominence after the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, when they started attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea in what they said was solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, prompting the US and Israel to carry out strikes on Houthi targets. The Houthis have stopped their strikes since an October 10 ceasefire came into effect between Israel and Hamas.

The over two-decade conflict in Yemen has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis, with the UNICEF reporting in March 2025 that one in two children under five in Yemen is malnourished.

What is behind the current escalation in Yemen?

The unification

Yemen, situated between Saudi Arabia and an important shipping route on the Red Sea, was split into northern and southern states until 1990.

South Yemen agreed to unification with the north after a factional civil war in 1986 that wiped out its political leadership, and as its main financial patron, the erstwhile Soviet Union, collapsed.

Meanwhile, in the north, the Houthis emerged in the late 1990s, fighting guerrilla wars against the government.

The vast majority of Houthis are followers of Zaidi Shiaism and are backed by Iran.

In 2004, the group's founder launched a rebellion against the state, leading to six wars between 2004 and 2010. The group is led by Abdul Malik al Houthi.

Arab spring

Protests erupted across Yemen in January 2011, calling for an end to President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s 33-year rule.

Key tribal groups and military commanders defected to the opposition, triggering clashes in the capital, Sanaa.

Saleh was seriously wounded in a June bombing and flown to Saudi Arabia for treatment before returning months later.

In November 2011, Saleh finally signed a deal transferring power to his deputy, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

In late 2014, the Houthis seized control of much of Sanaa after weeks of protests.