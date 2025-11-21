US
Trump and Mamdani hold 'productive' talks, pledging collaboration for New York's benefit
President Trump vows his administration would work with New York's incoming Democratic socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani to improve life for residents of American financial capital.
Trump says he and Mamdani discussed crime in New York City, without getting bogged down in their political differences over ICE. / Reuters
November 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump and New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdan have said they had a "very productive meeting" at the White House, where Trump pledged he would help the new mayor out in his role.

"We've just had a great… very productive meeting. We have one thing in common. We want this city of ours that we love to do very well," Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday.

"The better he does, the happier I am… And we're going to be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true," he added.

"I want him to do a good job," Trump said of Mamdani. "And we’ll help you do a good job."

Acknowledging their political differences, Trump said "we will discuss it," drawing a line of comparison to prior campaigns of his own.

Asked if he would be comfortable living in the city under the incoming mayor, the president said: "I really would, especially after the meeting."

Harmony despite differences

The meeting marked a notable shift in tone after months of harsh public exchanges.

Trump had previously labelled Mamdani a "100 percent Communist Lunatic" and a "total nut job," while Mamdani had called Trump's administration "authoritarian" and described himself as "Donald Trump's worst nightmare."

But on Friday the two emphasised shared priorities, including affordability, rising living costs, groceries and utilities — issues central to both of their campaigns.

"I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually," Trump said, adding that "some of his ideas are the same ideas I have," though he did not elaborate beyond referring to "groceries, an old-fashioned word."

Trump said he and Mamdani also discussed crime in New York.

"He doesn't want to see crime and I don’t want to see crime. And I have very little doubt that we’re not going to get along on that issue."

Acknowledging political differences, he added: "We will discuss it."

There were lighter moments too.

When a reporter asked Mamdani if he still believed Trump was a fascist — a description he has used before — the president smiled and told him: "That's OK, you can just say it. It's easier than explaining it — I don't mind!" Mamdani replied: "Yes."

Mamdani, standing beside Trump, said he looked forward to working with the president on shared concerns for residents.

"I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers," he said.

Gaza genocide

He also confirmed raising concerns about Israel's genocide in Gaza during the meeting.

"I spoke about the fact that Israel is committing genocide with American funding," Mamdani said, adding that he and Trump shared the belief that public money should serve citizens.

"I told the president that many New Yorkers are worried and want taxpayer funds directed towards their own interests," he said.

Trump dismissed criticism of Mamdani by Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who is running for governor of New York, saying she was "just out there campaigning."

Trump described Mamdani as "a very rational person" and added: "I met with a man who really wants New York to be great again."

After the Oval Office meeting, Mamdani had been scheduled to speak with journalists in a park opposite the White House, but his team cancelled the gaggle, saying the space was "not secure enough" as crowds gathered.

Despite differences, Trump said the two men shared a commitment to the city.

"Ultimately, it's for the good of New York," he said.

"I don't care about affiliations or parties. If he could be a spectacular success, I'd be very happy."

