US President Donald Trump and New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdan have said they had a "very productive meeting" at the White House, where Trump pledged he would help the new mayor out in his role.

"We've just had a great… very productive meeting. We have one thing in common. We want this city of ours that we love to do very well," Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday.

"The better he does, the happier I am… And we're going to be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true," he added.

"I want him to do a good job," Trump said of Mamdani. "And we’ll help you do a good job."

Acknowledging their political differences, Trump said "we will discuss it," drawing a line of comparison to prior campaigns of his own.

Asked if he would be comfortable living in the city under the incoming mayor, the president said: "I really would, especially after the meeting."

Harmony despite differences

The meeting marked a notable shift in tone after months of harsh public exchanges.

Trump had previously labelled Mamdani a "100 percent Communist Lunatic" and a "total nut job," while Mamdani had called Trump's administration "authoritarian" and described himself as "Donald Trump's worst nightmare."

But on Friday the two emphasised shared priorities, including affordability, rising living costs, groceries and utilities — issues central to both of their campaigns.

"I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually," Trump said, adding that "some of his ideas are the same ideas I have," though he did not elaborate beyond referring to "groceries, an old-fashioned word."

Trump said he and Mamdani also discussed crime in New York.

"He doesn't want to see crime and I don’t want to see crime. And I have very little doubt that we’re not going to get along on that issue."

