Hundreds of years after the celebrated painter Kamal ud-Din Behzad roamed the streets of Herat, artists in the Afghan city are finding joy and hope in his recognition by UNESCO.

Sitting cross-legged on a red carpet, artist Mohammad Younes Qane uses an ultra-fine paintbrush to trace details such as a horse's mane or the beads of a necklace.

"When I paint, I'm taken back 500 years, to the streets of Herat back then," when the rulers of the Timurid empire were patrons of artists such as Behzad, Qane said with a smile.

Since he was a teenager, the 45-year-old has been practising Behzad's celebrated miniature art style, which inspired French artist Henri Matisse.

A contemporary of Italian masters Leonardo da Vinci and Sandro Botticelli, Behzad brought a new style to Herat before settling in Tabriz, in modern-day Iran.

Celebrating his "vibrant cultural expression", the UN's cultural agency inscribed Behzad's style of miniature art on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December.

Since the Taliban authorities returned to power in 2021 and imposed their strict interpretation of Islamic law, many artists have left Afghanistan.

Qane has closed his gallery and works at home, with clients now rare and exhibitions non-existent.

He sometimes climbs the hill to a white tomb believed to be Behzad's, where he finds peace.

‘Proud of Behzad'

Numerous residents pointed to the enforcement of the ban on showing human faces, which are a common feature of Behzad-style artworks.

"It's very sad, because we are proud of Behzad in Herat," said one resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Ahmad Jawid Zargham, the former head of the provincial arts and culture department, said paintings were "simple and without soul" before Behzad.

"He introduced scenes from people's everyday life. For example, ordinary people, passersby, dervishes, mullahs, scenes of teaching girls and boys, or groups of workers busy with architecture," Zargham told AFP.

At Herat's central mosque, which is covered in blue ceramic tiles, there are delicate floral and geometric motifs created by Behzad.

But his decorated manuscripts are kept abroad, at world-renowned institutions such as New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the British Library in London and the Topkapi Palace Museum in Istanbul.