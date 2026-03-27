Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government plans to extend mandatory military service as the army grapples with a deepening personnel shortage, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Thursday.

Netanyahu made the remarks during a security cabinet meeting in response to Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who warned that the army could “collapse” if the crisis is not addressed.

He said the government would move to revise conscription laws and extend service periods after the Jewish Passover holiday.

Dismissing objections from a legal adviser to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee over easing draft requirements for ultra-Orthodox Jews, Netanyahu said: “His role is to advise, but decisions are made by us.”

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs said the government would examine both extending service and advancing a new draft law immediately after the holiday.

Israeli army spokesperson Effie Defrin said the military is facing a shortage of around 15,000 troops, including 8,000 combat soldiers.

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Years of mandatory service