US President Donald Trump has said that US forces had safely recovered a second airman downed in Iran, calling it "one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History".

"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies," Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday.

"He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.

"This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardise our second rescue operation."

The airman was the second member of a two-person crew of an F-15 that Iran said on Friday was brought down by its air defences.

The announcement came as Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Kuwait early on Sunday, and a day after Trump said Iran had 48 hours to cut a deal or face "all Hell".