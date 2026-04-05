US President Donald Trump has said that US forces had safely recovered a second airman downed in Iran, calling it "one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History".
"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies," Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday.
"He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.
"This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardise our second rescue operation."
The airman was the second member of a two-person crew of an F-15 that Iran said on Friday was brought down by its air defences.
The announcement came as Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Kuwait early on Sunday, and a day after Trump said Iran had 48 hours to cut a deal or face "all Hell".
US forces exit Iran after rescue mission
US special forces launched multiple operations inside Iran as part of the effort to locate the two crew members after they ejected from the aircraft and established contact through communication systems, according to earlier media reports.
Officials said the pilot was rescued several hours after the jet was downed, while it took more than a day to locate and extract the second crew member. One official said the operation involved a specialised commando unit supported by extensive air cover.
During Friday’s rescue attempt, Iran's Revolutionary Guard struck a US Black Hawk helicopter involved in the mission. Crew members were wounded, but the aircraft remained operational and continued flying.
US Air Force jets also carried out strikes against Iranian forces moving toward the area to prevent them from reaching the crash site, reports said.
All US personnel involved in the operation have since exited Iran, according to officials.