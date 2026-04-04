Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Istanbul for security talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Saturday’s visit comes a day after Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Arrived in Istanbul, where important meetings are scheduled. Substantive talks have been prepared with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan," said Zelenskyy on X.

"We are working to strengthen our partnership to ensure real protection of people's lives, advance stability and guarantee security in our Europe, as well as in the Middle East," he added.

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