Antalya, Türkiye — In an era marked by accelerating geopolitical tensions and global challenges, the 4th Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) has emerged as a crucial platform for strengthening international dialogue.

This year’s edition, held from April 11 to 13 under the theme “Recovering Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” is drawing active participation from countries of the Global South.

Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts as a mediator in numerous global crises have positioned it as a key partner to the Global South, advocating for a more inclusive and representative international order. This aligns with what Ankara has been advocating for years—one where developing and emerging nations have a stronger voice in decision-making processes.

In his opening speech, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated the importance of dialogue over confrontation. “Once again, we emphasise that we choose dialogue over conflict, and common sense and global consciousness over polarisation,” he said to an audience of global leaders, diplomats, and experts.

The event brought together participants from 148 countries, including 19 heads of state and government, 52 foreign ministers and numerous other high-ranking officials.

Hector Cardenas Suarez, president of the Mexican Council on International Affairs (Comexi) and co-sponsor of the Antalya Forum, emphasised that the gathering provides a rare space to address complex global issues. “Here, you can have conversations that wouldn’t be possible elsewhere,” he said in an exclusive interview with TRT Espanol.

“You also have a unique mix of exceptional perspectives, which allows for new ways of understanding issues,” he said. “In the long term, this promotes smoother communication—and I believe it could even help resolve regional and international conflicts.”

Suarez also stressed that today’s global challenges—ranging from geopolitical tensions and inequality to violence and climate change—affect all of humanity. Forums like Antalya offer a space to seek concrete, collective solutions.

“If we can manage to communicate more effectively and truly listen to countries that often have divergent perspectives, we open the door to understanding and cooperation,” Suarez said.