The Israeli army has killed 118 Palestinians over the past four days in air and artillery strikes across besieged Gaza, defying a call by US President Donald Trump to halt the bombardments, the Gaza Government Media Office said.

Israeli forces "continue their aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, disregarding the ceasefire call announced by President Donald Trump and the positive response to his proposal," the office said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that between dawn on Saturday, October 4 and the end of Tuesday, October 7, Israel carried out more than 230 air and artillery strikes targeting densely populated civilian and displacement areas across Gaza's governorates, committing "clear massacres."

Among the 118 civilians killed in the strikes were women and children, with 72 fatalities reported in Gaza City alone, according to the statement.

It held Israel fully responsible for the attacks and urged the US administration and the international community to "take serious, effective and urgent action to stop the aggression and to establish a real ceasefire."

Peace talks