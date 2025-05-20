WAR ON GAZA
Israel has demolished 92% of Gaza homes
Israel’s onslaught has demolished 92% of Palestinian homes in Gaza, UNRWA said on May 19, leaving over two million residents in need of shelter.
May 20, 2025

Israeli forces have damaged or destroyed 92% of Palestinian homes in Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on May 19, leaving over two million residents in need of shelter.

“Countless people have been displaced multiple times, and shelter is scarce,” the UN agency said, renewing its call for lifting the Israeli siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has pursued a brutal offensive against Palestine’s Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

