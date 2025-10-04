Disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for prostitution-related offences, according to media reports.

Judge Arun Subramanian said on Friday that a substantial term was necessary to demonstrate that exploitation and violence against women would face “real accountability”.

Taking into account the year Combs has already served, his sentence could keep him incarcerated until late 2028, with a $500,000 fine, the maximum possible, also imposed.

Combs' sentence includes five years of supervised release, along with the forfeiture of property used to facilitate the offences for which he was convicted.

"Disgusting, shameful, and sick”