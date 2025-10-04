AMERICAS
2 min read
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to 4 years for prostitution-related crimes
Combs is sentenced to 50 months in prison, receives $500,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, property forfeiture.
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to 4 years for prostitution-related crimes
Combs asked for mercy, apologised and described his conduct as "disgusting, shameful, and sick." / Reuters Archive
October 4, 2025

Disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for prostitution-related offences, according to media reports.

Judge Arun Subramanian said on Friday that a substantial term was necessary to demonstrate that exploitation and violence against women would face “real accountability”.

Taking into account the year Combs has already served, his sentence could keep him incarcerated until late 2028, with a $500,000 fine, the maximum possible, also imposed.

Combs' sentence includes five years of supervised release, along with the forfeiture of property used to facilitate the offences for which he was convicted.

RelatedTRT World - US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict

"Disgusting, shameful, and sick”

RECOMMENDED

His lawyers argued for a much lighter sentence of no more than 14 months, after a jury acquitted him of trafficking two former girlfriends for sex and running a racketeering conspiracy spanning two decades.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of over 11 years. Combs was convicted of two counts of violating the Mann Act for arranging travel across state lines for his girlfriends' encounters with male escorts.

Two women, Casandra Ventura, known as singer Cassie, and another former girlfriend, using the pseudonym Jane, testified about feeling violated by the encounters.

After remaining silent during his trial, Combs asked for mercy, apologised and described his conduct as "disgusting, shameful, and sick."

RelatedTRT World - US rap icon Sean Combs grapples with accusations of sexual assault

Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG