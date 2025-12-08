The US Congress is set to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, according to a document showing the provision included in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026.

The legislation would remove restrictions designed to punish the now-deposed regime of Bashar al Assad for war crimes.

"The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019...is hereby repealed," the draft document states.

The bill requires approval from the House of Representatives before becoming law.

However, the repeal would be conditional on several requirements.

According to the document, the US president must report to various congressional committees initially within 90 days, then every 180 days for four years, certifying that Syria is taking tangible steps to eliminate Daesh and other terrorist groups, that minority rights are respected, that the country is not engaging in military action against neighbours, that it is combating money laundering and terrorism financing, that it is prosecuting crimes against humanity committed by the former regime and taking steps to combat drug production.

If the president determines over two reporting periods that these conditions are not being met, sanctions can be reimposed on the country.