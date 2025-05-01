WORLD
2 min read
Waltz to be US ambassador to UN, Rubio takes over as interim NSA: Trump
Mike Waltz, deputy to leave posts, following a scandal involving a Signal chat that included the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine.
00:00
Waltz to be US ambassador to UN, Rubio takes over as interim NSA: Trump
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House, May 1, 2025, in Washington DC. / AP
May 1, 2025

President Donald Trump has said that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will be the next US Ambassador to the UN.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim National Security Advisor.

Waltz came under scrutiny in March after he mistakenly included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, in a Signal chat that discussed US military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Despite the internal debate about whether Waltz should resign, Trump publicly stood by him.

“Michael Waltz has learnt a lesson, and he’s a good man,” the president said at the time.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Private data of Trump officials in 'Signalgate' scandal reportedly exposed in online leaks

Waltz’s imminent departure is the first big shakeup of Trump's inner circle since he took office in January.

It was not immediately clear who would take over from Waltz, but one option included US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been involved in both Russia-Ukraine diplomacy and the Middle East, a second source said.


The 51-year-old former US congressman from Florida lasted just over 100 days of Trump's second term, which has so far been more stable in terms of personnel than his first.

Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case