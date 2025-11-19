The United States has confirmed the sale to Taiwan of an advanced air defence missile system worth almost $700 million which has been battle-tested in Ukraine, in the second such weapons package for Taipei in a week.

In the Indo-Pacific region, only Australia and Indonesia now operate the system, three of which the United States said last year Taiwan would receive as part of a $2-billion weapons sale.

The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) medium-range air defence solutions, as they are called, are made by RTX, an American multinational aerospace and defence manufacturer, and are a new weapon for Taiwan.

The Pentagon said the company was given a firm fixed-price contract for procurement of the NASAMS units, with work estimated to be completed in February 2031.

"Fiscal 2026 foreign military sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $698,948,760 were obligated," it said in a statement on Monday.

RTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Used in Ukraine to defend against the Russian incursion, the NASAMS system offers a sharp boost in air defence capabilities that the United States is exporting to Taiwan as demand for it surges.

Dire straits