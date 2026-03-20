WAR ON IRAN
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Israel reels as Iran war drains $6.4B in just 20 days, costs mount rapidly: report
Total war budget stands around $12.5 billion, with army preparing to request additional funding, according to Israeli media.
Israel reels as Iran war drains $6.4B in just 20 days, costs mount rapidly: report
Israeli military’s spending in the first 20 days of the war against Iran reached approximately $6.4 billion. (Photo: File) / AP
6 hours ago

The Israeli military’s spending in the first 20 days of the war against Iran reached approximately $6.4 billion, Israel’s Haaretz daily reported, citing anonymous sources.

The newspaper said daily spending averaged around one billion shekels (approximately $320 million) during the period.

The total budget allocated for managing the war stands at roughly 39 billion shekels (approximately $12.5 billion), with the sources noting that the current spending rate would allow projections to be made about how long the offensive could last.

The army was said to be preparing to request additional funding, according to the outlet.

The Israeli government approved an emergency budget allocation of $825 million on Sunday for the procurement of "urgent security supplies" amid reports of a growing deficit in interceptor missiles.

Tel Aviv is expected to amend its 2026 spending plan to fund the purchases, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

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The figures add to a growing picture of the conflict's financial toll.

The US has spent around $12 billion since the start of military offensives, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday.

The Pentagon has separately asked the White House to approve a supplemental funding package of more than $200 billion to present to Congress.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

RelatedTRT World - US lawmakers push back against $200 billion Iran war funding request
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