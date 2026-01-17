Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of a deeply contested election on Saturday, extending his rule to four decades after polls marked by violence, an internet shutdown and allegations of intimidation against the opposition.

The Electoral Commission said Museveni, 81, won 71.65 percent of the vote in Thursday’s election, defeating main challenger Bobi Wine, a 43-year-old musician-turned-politician, who secured 24.72 percent.

The result hands Museveni a seventh term in office since he seized power in 1986.

Wine rejected the outcome, calling the results “fake,” and said he was forced into hiding after security forces raided his home late Friday.

“I managed to escape from them,” he said in a post on X, adding that his wife and family remained under house arrest.

Police deny accusations

Police denied conducting a raid but acknowledged restricting access to Wine’s residence, citing security concerns.

Heavy police deployments were reported across the capital, Kampala, as authorities sought to deter protests.