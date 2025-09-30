A federal judge castigated US President Donald Trump for his efforts to deport pro-Palestinian international students, determining that his administration unlawfully targeted people because of their speech.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge William Young, an appointee of Republican former President Ronald Reagan, issued an unusually terse ruling in which he denounced what he called Trump's "invidious", or objectionable, distinction between citizens and foreign nationals in the country, saying the First Amendment's free speech protections extend to all present in the US.

"The First Amendment does not draw President Trump’s invidious distinction, and it is not to be found in our history or jurisprudence. No one’s freedom of speech is unlimited, of course, but these limits are the same for both citizens and non-citizens alike," Young wrote in a 161-page opinion.

Young said Trump's effort to deport pro-Palestinian students "continues unconstitutionally to chill freedom of speech to this day", describing his ruling as the most important in his 40-year federal judicial career.

He sharply rebuked Trump, whom he labelled a "bully" who is "fixated" on security "retribution".

"Yet government retribution for speech (precisely what has happened here) is directly forbidden by the First Amendment. The President’s palpable misunderstanding that the government simply cannot seek retribution for speech he disdains poses a great threat to Americans’ freedom of speech," Young wrote.

A ‘tiger team’