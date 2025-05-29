Türkiye, Syria, and Jordan have officially begun their mission to combat terrorism in Syria, Turkish Defence Ministry sources said.

The sources stated on Thursday that five countries, Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon, previously agreed to establish a joint operations centre to support Syria’s fight against terrorism, especially Daesh.

Noting that Syria requested the Coordination Unit to operate in Damascus, the sources said: “The Coordination Unit, composed of Türkiye, Syria, and Jordan, began its mission in Syria on May 19.”

The sources emphasised that the agreement process between the new Syrian government and the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG-led SDF is being closely monitored in terms of ensuring regional stability and security.

While all positive steps aimed at establishing peace and stability in Syria are supported, the ministry sources stated that the process must be carried out transparently and inclusively, with due consideration given to the legitimate security concerns of all parties.

“Our position on the Syrian army as a single armed structure in Syria and the integration of the SDF terrorist organisation into the Syrian army has not changed. Even if there are disruptions or delays in the process, the outcome will not change,” sources said.

“Decentralisation and separatist agendas will not be allowed in Syria in cooperation with the Syrian government,” the sources added.

