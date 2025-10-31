DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
Trump-Putin summit hit the brakes after Moscow stuck to demands over Ukraine: report
US called off planned meeting between Trump and Putin after Russia insisted on territorial concessions, military reductions, and NATO guarantees from Ukraine as preconditions for ceasefire.
(FILE) US President Trump, right, pictured with Russia's President Putin at a joint press conference in Alaska, Friday, August 15, 2025. / AP
October 31, 2025

The United States cancelled a planned Budapest summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's firm stance on hardline demands regarding Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The decision came after a tense call between the two countries' top diplomats, the Financial Times said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The White House has not yet issued an official statement.

Plans for a summit in Budapest this month between Trump and Putin were put on hold after Moscow stuck to demands, including that Ukraine cede more territory as a condition for a ceasefire.

Trump has backed Ukraine's call for an immediate ceasefire on current lines.

Days after Trump and Putin had agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital to discuss how to end Russia's war in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry sent a memo to Washington underlining the same demands to address what Putin calls the “root causes” of the conflict, which include territorial concessions, a steep reduction of Ukraine’s armed forces and guarantees it will never join NATO, the newspaper reported.

The US then cancelled the summit following a call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after which Rubio told Trump that Moscow was showing no willingness to negotiate, the FT report added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this month that while Ukraine is ready for peace talks, it will not withdraw its troops from additional territory first as Moscow demanded.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
