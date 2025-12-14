Syrian authorities have launched a security operation against DAESH terrorist cells in the countryside of Homs province, following an attack that killed three Americans near the ancient city of Palmyra.

The state-run Alikhbariya television said the operation was carried out on Sunday in response to an attack that targeted Syrian and American forces during a joint field patrol near Palmyra on Saturday.

According to the channel, the security operation focused on the areas of Furqlus, al Qaryatayn and the surrounding desert regions of Homs province, where DAESH sleeper cells are believed to be active.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that two US troops and a civilian were killed, and three other service members were injured in an ambush by a DAESH gunman in the Palmyra desert area.