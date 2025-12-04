WORLD
Israeli army attacks Lebanese villages with fresh air strikes
The escalation comes as Israel falls short of its ceasefire obligation to withdraw from the south, with forces remaining at five border outposts.
The Israeli army issued an immediate evacuation order for residents of the Mjadel town in the Tyre district and the Baraachit town in Nabatieh. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

The Israeli army launched fresh air strikes in southern Lebanon shortly after issuing immediate evacuation orders for the residents of two villages.

A military statement claimed on Thursday that the air strikes targeted Hezbollah sites in the villages of Jbaa and Mahrouneh.

The attacks came shortly after military spokesperson Avichay Adraee ordered residents of the two villages to immediately leave their homes ahead of the strikes, claiming that the attacks were in response to what he described as Hezbollah’s “prohibited attempts” to rebuild its activities in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army also issued an immediate evacuation order for residents of the Mjadel town in the Tyre district and the Baraachit town in Nabatieh.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities on the Israeli attacks.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 335 people have been killed and 973 injured by Israeli fire since a ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024. The UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) also reported more than 10,000 Israeli air and ground violations.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain military occupation at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA
