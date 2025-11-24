The US military has said it is considering a court-martial against Democratic senator and former top astronaut Mark Kelly for appearing in a video urging troops to refuse unlawful orders from the Trump administration.

In a statement on social media, the Pentagon threatened to call Kelly, who is retired from the military, back to active duty in order to face a court-martial under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Officials indicated that the senator may have undermined the "loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces," pointing to laws barring interference in military cohesion.

"A thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures," the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's probe marks an extraordinary escalation in the Trump administration backlash against six Democrats with military or intelligence service backgrounds who made the viral video.

Kelly, a senator in Arizona, was a decorated Navy combat pilot and went to space on several missions, including as commander of Space Shuttle Endeavour's final flight.

It is highly unusual for the Pentagon — long allergic to overt politics until President Donald Trump's return to power — to publicly threaten a sitting member of Congress.

The video posted on social media on Friday called on the military to "refuse illegal orders" and featured Kelly alongside Michigan's Elissa Slotkin, along with Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire.

"The video made by the 'Seditious Six' was despicable, reckless, and false," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on X.



"Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of 'good order and discipline.'"

'I've given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies'