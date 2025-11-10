CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Russia captures more villages, claims Ukraine cannot win war
Moscow is trying to press its advantage in manpower and equipment, but territorial gains have been slow and costly.
Russia captures more villages, claims Ukraine cannot win war
Russia seizes more villages, says Ukraine cannot win war / AP
November 10, 2025

Russia has said it was delusional to think Ukraine could win the war, while Moscow's army said it had captured three more villages on the sprawling front line.

Both sides are heavily entrenched, almost four years after Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

"The Europeans believe that Ukraine can win the war and secure its interests through military means," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This is the deepest delusion indulged in by the Kiev regime. The situation on the front indicates the opposite," he said in a briefing call with reporters.

The Russian defence ministry said on Monday it had seized the villages of Slodkie and Nove in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine and Gnativka in the Donetsk region.

Peskov said the war would only end "when Russia achieves the objectives it set at the beginning".

Moscow has said it is fighting to protect Russian speakers in the east of Ukraine, to prevent the NATO military bloc moving eastwards and to remove "neo-Nazis" from power in Ukraine, all of which have been rejected as baseless by Kiev and its Western partners.

RECOMMENDED

They say the conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and has spiralled into Europe's largest since World War II, is nothing more than an imperial-style land grab.

Efforts by US President Donald Trump to force a peace deal have stalled.

Moscow has rejected calls to agree to a ceasefire and drop its demands.

Russian officials have said they will only discuss halting the offensive if Ukraine completely pulls out of the eastern Donbas region and renounces Western military support.

Kiev says those demands are non-starters, would be tantamount to capitulation and would leave it exposed to a further Russian attack.

Peskov said Russia had the initiative on the front and would not stop.

RelatedTRT World - Putin, Trump still open to meeting: Russia
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama