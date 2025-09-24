Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced in New York that Spain will send a navy vessel to support the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to El Pais.

"A maritime action vessel equipped with all the necessary resources will set sail from Cartagena tomorrow in case it is necessary to assist the flotilla and carry out any rescues," Sanchez said on Wednesday.

Madrid coordinated the move with Rome after the Italian government announced the deployment of the frigate Fasan to support Italian citizens on board and conduct potential relief operations.

Spain’s Defence Ministry has also contacted its Italian counterpart to explore broader cooperation, which could involve other countries such as Ireland.

Officials emphasised that the mission of the European ships is not to confront possible Israeli aggression but to provide humanitarian assistance if required.

The Spanish Navy vessel will operate in international waters.

Related TRT World - Global Sumud flotilla reports explosions, drones and communications jamming

Break the siege