Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced in New York that Spain will send a navy vessel to support the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to El Pais.
"A maritime action vessel equipped with all the necessary resources will set sail from Cartagena tomorrow in case it is necessary to assist the flotilla and carry out any rescues," Sanchez said on Wednesday.
Madrid coordinated the move with Rome after the Italian government announced the deployment of the frigate Fasan to support Italian citizens on board and conduct potential relief operations.
Spain’s Defence Ministry has also contacted its Italian counterpart to explore broader cooperation, which could involve other countries such as Ireland.
Officials emphasised that the mission of the European ships is not to confront possible Israeli aggression but to provide humanitarian assistance if required.
The Spanish Navy vessel will operate in international waters.
Break the siege
The flotilla, made up of around 50 ships, set sail earlier this month with the goal of breaking Israel’s blockade and delivering humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to Gaza, where 2.4 million Palestinians have been under siege for 18 years.
Organisers said earlier that 12 blasts hit nine ships in international waters after drones repeatedly targeted the flotilla.
While the group did not attribute responsibility, Israel — which has threatened to block the mission from reaching Gaza — has not commented.
The mission has drawn international attention as rights groups and UN officials continue to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where more than 65,000 people have been killed since October 2023, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, figures the UN considers reliable.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, launched by international activists, includes aid workers and campaigners who say they are determined to continue despite the risks.
Their aim, they say, is to highlight the impact of Israel’s blockade and deliver urgent aid supplies.