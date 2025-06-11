In a time when images from Gaza often depict destruction and despair, a new documentary by KADEM Sanat—the cultural initiative of the Women and Democracy Foundation—offers a striking counter-narrative: one of art, memory, and defiance.

Titled 'Some Stories Cannot Be Silenced', the short film follows the lives and work of two young Palestinian women artists—painter Amal Abu al Sibah from Gaza and qanun musician Sadin Tavil from East Jerusalem—who use their creative talents as tools of resistance and healing under Israeli occupation.

Painting on the ruins

Amal Abu al Sibah, 25, returned to Gaza after completing her education to find her hometown scarred by war.

Instead of turning away, she began transforming the rubble into canvases.

One of her most iconic pieces, an image of a woman painted on the last wall standing of a bombed-out building, has come to symbolise quiet resilience.

“I see art as a weapon to defend my country,” Amal says in the film. “Every woman here has a role to play. I can’t wait for the day when my name will be known worldwide.”

Her work, often created in the open air under the threat of violence, is both deeply personal and defiantly public.

Music in a divided city

Eighteen-year-old Sadin Tavil, based in the occupied East Jerusalem, plays the qanun, a traditional Middle Eastern string instrument.

In a city fractured by checkpoints and competing sovereignties, Sadin’s music aims to restore something both fragile and enduring: her people’s voice.