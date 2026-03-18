A funeral ceremony has been held in Tehran for top security official Ali Larijani and Basij forces chief Gholamreza Soleimani and 84 Iranian navy personnel, who were killed in separate US-Israeli air strikes.
According to Press TV, the ceremony took place on Wednesday as officials and thousands of mourners gathered to honour the two figures and dozens of navy personnel.
Iranian authorities said Larijani was killed early on Tuesday in a strike that also claimed the lives of his son Morteza, his aide Alireza Bayat, several council staff members, and bodyguards.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed Soleimani's death in a US-Israeli strike on the same day.
Iranian army chief Amir Hatami warned on Wednesday that Tehran’s response to Larijani’s killing would be “decisive and regrettable.”
On Wednesday, the Revolutionary Guard also said they had already launched missile strikes on central Israel “in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr Ali Larijani and his companions.”
Larijani and Soleimani were among the highest-ranking officials killed since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran last month.
The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since February 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.