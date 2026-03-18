A funeral ceremony has been held in Tehran for top security official Ali Larijani and Basij forces chief Gholamreza Soleimani and 84 Iranian navy personnel, who were killed in separate US-Israeli air strikes.

According to Press TV, the ceremony took place on Wednesday as officials and thousands of mourners gathered to honour the two figures and dozens of navy personnel.

Iranian authorities said Larijani was killed early on Tuesday in a strike that also claimed the lives of his son Morteza, his aide Alireza Bayat, several council staff members, and bodyguards.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed Soleimani's death in a US-Israeli strike on the same day.

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami warned on Wednesday that Tehran’s response to Larijani’s killing would be “decisive and regrettable.”