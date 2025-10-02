The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence to conduct long-range missile strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

Washington is also urging NATO allies to offer similar support, according to the report.

Approval for expanded intelligence-sharing was reportedly granted shortly before US President Donald Trump suggested on social media that Ukraine could retake all its land occupied by Russia.

"After seeing the economic trouble the war is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on Truth Social last week following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

EU pledges stronger backing for Kiev

European leaders have vowed to step up defence cooperation with Ukraine, warning that Russia’s intensifying attacks pose a growing threat to the continent.