The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence to conduct long-range missile strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.
Washington is also urging NATO allies to offer similar support, according to the report.
Approval for expanded intelligence-sharing was reportedly granted shortly before US President Donald Trump suggested on social media that Ukraine could retake all its land occupied by Russia.
"After seeing the economic trouble the war is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on Truth Social last week following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
EU pledges stronger backing for Kiev
European leaders have vowed to step up defence cooperation with Ukraine, warning that Russia’s intensifying attacks pose a growing threat to the continent.
European Council President Antonio Costa said the bloc’s summit on 23-24 October would be "decision day."
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that Russia was "threatening us, testing us, and they will not stop."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a "surge in investment" in European defence was already underway, citing a $176 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme.
She also renewed calls for a "drone wall" to counter unmanned aircraft, stressing that "every European citizen and every square centimetre in Europe has to be safe."
"Now we need a precise Pan-European plan how to fill the capability gaps and how to move forward," von der Leyen added.