Iran has said that it maintains “complete control” over the land, underwater and airspace of the Strait of Hormuz amid fears of a possible US strike against Tehran.
“Iran is not seeking war, but it is fully prepared,” Mohammad Akbarzadeh, a Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, said in comments carried by the Fars News Agency.
“If war breaks out, there will be no retreat, not even by a millimetre, and Iran will move forward,” he stressed.
Akbarzadeh said management of the strategic passage “has moved beyond traditional methods and is now fully intelligent,” allowing Iran to maintain constant oversight of all maritime, surface and underwater movements.
“Iran also controls decisions on whether vessels flying different flags are allowed to pass through the strait,” he said.
“Iran does not want the global economy to suffer,” he warned, adding that the US and its allies “will not be allowed to benefit from a war they start.”
Akbarzadeh warned that if the land, airspace or waters of neighbouring countries are used against Iran, they will be treated as “hostile”.
“This message has already been conveyed to regional parties,” he said.
The Iranian commander stressed that Tehran possesses additional capabilities “that will be revealed at an appropriate time.”
The narrow waterway Hormuz between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is a significant route for the global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, especially for oil from the Middle East, accounting for one-third of the world’s seaborne crude oil shipments and one-fifth of the world’s total oil consumption.
Through the Strait of Hormuz, most of the 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products transported daily reach Asian markets, primarily China. A large part of Iranian oil is exported to China via the waterway.
Some 85 percent of Iraqi oil is transported through the Strait of Hormuz, while Saudi Arabia makes up 35 percent of the total oil transported via the waterway, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 20 percent, and Iraq with 27 percent.
Meanwhile, some 20 percent of the world’s LNG trade uses this waterway.
Tensions escalated between Tehran and Washington following anti-government protests in Iran, with the US administration saying all options, including military action, remain on the table in dealing with Tehran.
Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a “swift and comprehensive” response.