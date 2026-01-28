Iran has said that it maintains “complete control” over the land, underwater and airspace of the Strait of Hormuz amid fears of a possible US strike against Tehran.

“Iran is not seeking war, but it is fully prepared,” Mohammad Akbarzadeh, a Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, said in comments carried by the Fars News Agency.

“If war breaks out, there will be no retreat, not even by a millimetre, and Iran will move forward,” he stressed.

Akbarzadeh said management of the strategic passage “has moved beyond traditional methods and is now fully intelligent,” allowing Iran to maintain constant oversight of all maritime, surface and underwater movements.

“Iran also controls decisions on whether vessels flying different flags are allowed to pass through the strait,” he said.

“Iran does not want the global economy to suffer,” he warned, adding that the US and its allies “will not be allowed to benefit from a war they start.”

Akbarzadeh warned that if the land, airspace or waters of neighbouring countries are used against Iran, they will be treated as “hostile”.

“This message has already been conveyed to regional parties,” he said.