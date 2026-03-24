Public debate on artificial intelligence is increasingly shaped by two main narratives.

On one hand, there is concern that AI will replace human labour, leading to mass unemployment. On the other, there is a techno-utopian view that presents AI as a solution to everything from economic stagnation to climate change.

Yet amid this debate, we may overlook a quieter shift. The Pentagon-Anthropic crisis provides a vital chance to reconsider how this technology is viewed. AI is not just a civilian tool but a military and strategic instrument of power.

To understand AI’s military focus, it is useful to examine the origins of modern communication technologies.

Contrary to popular beliefs, many of these technologies did not initially start as civilian projects.

The internet’s predecessor, ARPANET, was developed by the Pentagon as a defence network designed to maintain communication during a nuclear attack.

Today’s AI systems carry traces of this same technological lineage.

Related TRT World - US will continue strikes on Iran, excluding energy sites — report

From this perspective, the Pentagon’s interest in artificial intelligence is not new. It reflects the technology’s historical roots.

The history of AI research reinforces this point. During the so-called “AI winters,” when private investment slowed, and many academics questioned the field's future, military funding continued to support research.

In the 1980s, for instance, the Strategic Computing Initiative launched by DARPA under the US Department of Defence played a key role in advancing AI’s computing power and targeting capabilities.

The Pentagon-Anthropic tension

This long-standing relationship between artificial intelligence and defence institutions has recently resurfaced.

The tensions between the Pentagon and Anthropic reveal how fragile the technology sector’s rhetoric around “safe and ethical AI” can be.

Sharp criticism from the Trump administration and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has reopened the debate over whether technology is truly neutral.

Trump’s description of the company as “radical left” on Truth Social , followed by further attacks, should not be dismissed as simple political rhetoric.

The statements can also be read as a signal from Washington that the state remains the ultimate authority over strategic technologies.

Anthropic’s designation as a “supply chain risk” and its legal response exposed the delicate balance of power between Silicon Valley and Washington.

Support from major tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple reflected not only corporate solidarity but also concern that similar political pressure could eventually target them.

At this critical moment, Sam Altman’s OpenAI moved quickly to fill the strategic vacuum created by the crisis.

While Anthropic distanced itself from government institutions due to disagreements over ethical “red lines,” OpenAI entered into a new partnership with the Pentagon.

Founded in 2015 with a non-profit, idealistic vision, OpenAI now finds itself at the heart of the national security architecture with a market valuation exceeding $700 billion .

Yet the most significant reaction to this move emerged among users of AI platforms themselves. After the announcement of the agreement, the #QuitGPT campaign spread across social media, reportedly causing a record increase of up to 300 percent in the deletion rate of the ChatGPT application.

In response to the backlash, OpenAI was forced to emphasise that the agreement included additional safeguards, such as restrictions preventing the surveillance of US citizens and requirements for human accountability in autonomous weapons systems.

Despite this, Anthropic’s Claude model rapidly climbed the app store rankings. Many users began to view Claude as an ethical alternative to OpenAI’s perceived alignment with the military.

Ethics as a reputation shield

However, this picture is not as simple as it appears. While Anthropic strongly emphasises its ethical discourse, it is one of the first AI companies to receive clearance to work within the Pentagon’s classified networks.

The active use of Claude in targeting analyses that led to the capture of former President Maduro during the Venezuela operation in January, as well as in strikes carried out in Iran , draws the boundaries of this "safe AI" rhetoric quite clearly.

The fact that Anthropic’s founder and CEO, Dario Amodei, opposes the surveillance of US citizens while leaving the door open to mass surveillance and operational analysis abroad shows how ethical boundaries can shift along geographical borders and passports.

This situation reveals that the ethical and human-centric brand identities of AI companies have turned into tools for reputation management.

AI giants are carefully trying to manage the global backlash that would arise from being directly associated with fields like autonomous weapons.