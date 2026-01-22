AFRICA
3 min read
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
A rare desert low-pressure system is blamed for severe rainfall as the president tours affected areas.
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
A photo shows a flooded road after torrential rain hits Tunis, Tunisia on October 18, 2018. / AA
January 22, 2026

Severe flooding across northern and eastern Tunisia has killed at least five people, left several others missing, and caused widespread disruption to transport and public services since early this week, authorities and experts said on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall beginning late Monday led to rising water levels in multiple cities, paralysing traffic, suspending classes in several provinces and prompting emergency interventions by civil protection teams.

Four of the fatalities were reported in the coastal city of Moknine in Monastir province. At the same time, a fifth person died in the town of El Haouaria in Nabeul province, according to official figures.

Search operations are ongoing for four fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Monastir.

The fishermen had departed from the port of Teboulba on Monday morning, but were caught by sudden and severe weather conditions. One fisherman survived and managed to reach the shores of the Kuriat Islands, around 15 kilometres offshore.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities

Major disruptions

The extreme weather caused major disruptions to daily life, with public transport suspended in parts of the capital after floodwaters submerged roads and tram lines.

Authorities also suspended classes on Tuesday and Wednesday in 15 of Tunisia’s 24 provinces, citing safety concerns and transportation difficulties.

RECOMMENDED

Civil protection teams, supported by the army, were deployed to clear roads, pump floodwater from residential areas, and assist affected residents.

Climate researcher Amer Bahba said the flooding was caused by a powerful desert low-pressure system, describing it as one of the strongest Tunisia has experienced in decades.

Speaking to Anadolu, Bahba compared the system to the historic floods of 1969, which killed more than 540 people, destroyed over 70,000 homes and displaced nearly 300,000 others.

He said the system formed in southern Tunisia before moving northward towards the Gulf of Gabes and the eastern coastline, eventually reaching the Strait of Sicily.

Rainfall hits record levels

Warm sea temperatures, he explained, intensified atmospheric instability, producing dense storm clouds and exceptionally heavy rainfall.

Bahba stressed that the event does not meet the scientific criteria of a Mediterranean cyclone, as it lacked “a defined eye,” despite the strength of the winds and precipitation.

Some areas recorded more than 300 millimetres of rain over two days, with at least one private weather station reporting totals exceeding 400 millimetres, he added.

While additional low-pressure systems are expected later this week, Bahba said they are forecast to be less intense, with rainfall concentrated mainly in northwestern regions and unlikely to cause widespread flooding.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat