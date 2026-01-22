Severe flooding across northern and eastern Tunisia has killed at least five people, left several others missing, and caused widespread disruption to transport and public services since early this week, authorities and experts said on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall beginning late Monday led to rising water levels in multiple cities, paralysing traffic, suspending classes in several provinces and prompting emergency interventions by civil protection teams.

Four of the fatalities were reported in the coastal city of Moknine in Monastir province. At the same time, a fifth person died in the town of El Haouaria in Nabeul province, according to official figures.

Search operations are ongoing for four fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Monastir.

The fishermen had departed from the port of Teboulba on Monday morning, but were caught by sudden and severe weather conditions. One fisherman survived and managed to reach the shores of the Kuriat Islands, around 15 kilometres offshore.

Major disruptions

The extreme weather caused major disruptions to daily life, with public transport suspended in parts of the capital after floodwaters submerged roads and tram lines.

Authorities also suspended classes on Tuesday and Wednesday in 15 of Tunisia’s 24 provinces, citing safety concerns and transportation difficulties.