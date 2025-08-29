TÜRKİYE
Erdogan highlights Türkiye-Japan ties, calls for global action against Israeli oppression in Gaza
In an article published in Nikkei Shimbun, the Turkish President described bilateral ties as a “bridge of hearts,” while praising Japan’s commitment to peace, international law, and humanitarian values.
Turkish President Erdogan reflects on the historical roots of bilateral relations with Japan. (Photo: AA) / AA
August 29, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised the enduring friendship between Türkiye and Japan, calling it a “bridge of hearts” stronger than official documents and nourished by history and humanity’s conscience. 

In a bylined article published on Friday in both Japanese and English in Nikkei Shimbun, one of Japan's major newspapers, Erdogan reflected on the historical roots of bilateral relations, citing the 1890 tragedy of the Ertugrul Frigate off the coast of Kushimoto as a symbol of compassion and mutual support.

“That tragic day left a deep mark in our memory and placed relations between our countries on a humane foundation,” Erdogan said, recalling Japan’s assistance following the disaster. 

He noted that over the years, the friendship has extended into numerous fields, including infrastructure, technology, education, and culture. Projects such as Marmaray, the Osmangazi Bridge, the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, and the Golden Horn Bridge exemplify the collaboration between Turkish determination and Japanese engineering.

“These works are not composed merely of steel and concrete,” Erdogan said. “Each is a symbol of foresight, alliance, and the heartfelt bond between our nations.” 

Erdogan’s humanitarian diplomacy

Humanitarian diplomacy is central to Erdogan’s vision. He noted the deep cultural affinities and mutual respect between the peoples of Türkiye and Japan, describing them as societies that “do not remain silent in the face of suffering, extend a helping hand to those in need, and prioritise human dignity.”

Erdogan stressed that civil society organisations and development agencies in both countries have long worked side by side, citing the projects carried out by TİKA and JICA as examples.

Turning to current humanitarian crises, Erdogan drew attention to Palestine’s Gaza, describing the situation there as “one of the gravest tests of humanity’s conscience.” 

He highlighted Israel’s military aggressions, which have left hospitals inoperative, cities destroyed, and millions deprived of basic necessities. 

Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to advocate for a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian aid, stressing that “our voice must be louder and our impact wider.”

He praised Japan’s commitment to peace, adherence to international law, and humanitarian sensitivity, asserting that combining Japan’s approach with Türkiye’s regional influence and aid capacity could create a “dignified and powerful partnership.” 

Erdogan called for efforts to secure a ceasefire, organise humanitarian relief, support children’s education and health, and pursue a just two-state solution.

“The friendship between Türkiye and Japan is more than a beautiful memory of the past; it is also a great opportunity to overcome the crises of today,” he said. 

Erdogan urged the international community to demonstrate solidarity against oppression and to turn that solidarity into tangible action to strengthen peace, justice, and humanity.

