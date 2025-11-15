South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that authorities are investigating how a chartered plane carrying 153 Palestinian refugees entered the country without the required documentation, calling the circumstances “mysterious.”

“These are people from Gaza who somehow mysteriously were put on a plane that passed by Nairobi and came here,” Ramaphosa told reporters, saying the intelligence agency and Home Affairs were probing the incident.

The group arrived on Thursday at OR Tambo International Airport after transiting through Kenya, but were initially denied entry because they failed mandatory interviews and many lacked departure stamps in their passports.

After more than 10 hours on the tarmac, officials granted the passengers a 90-day visa exemption, though 23 had already taken onward flights before clearance was issued.

The episode sparked public outrage in South Africa, long known for its strong support of Palestinian rights.

“Families were exploited”

The Border Management Authority said the absence of exit stamps, return tickets, and accommodation details raised immediate concerns.

The Palestinian Embassy in Pretoria said the group travelled from Gaza “via Ramon Airport through Nairobi” without any prior coordination and blamed an “unregistered and misleading organization.”