Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad returned the remains of another Israeli hostage in northern Gaza on Wednesday under a ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli army confirmed that Red Cross teams received the coffin of a hostage, and were on their way to transfer the body to its troops inside Gaza.

The transfer was part of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took effect in Gaza on October 10.

Israel insists that the bodies of two hostages remain in Gaza, claiming that one of the bodies transferred by Hamas did not belong to any of its captives and another set of remains was not new but belonged to a captive whose body had been previously recovered.

After the handover, Palestinian factions called for pressuring Israel to meet its obligations under the ceasefire deal.