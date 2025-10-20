US President Donald Trump has expressed disdain towards Australia's ambassador, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, as the two sat face-to-face across the cabinet table in the White House.

Trump and his top aides were meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday in an otherwise friendly meeting that confirmed a deal on submarines.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about Rudd's previous criticism of the US president, Trump said "maybe he'll like to apologise."

Turning to Albanese at his side, Trump said, "Did an ambassador say something bad about me? Don’t tell me. Where is he, is he still working for you?"

Albanese pointed out Rudd, who was sitting on the other side of the table.

"You said bad?" Trump asked Rudd.

Albanese smiled awkwardly before gesturing to Rudd, who was sitting directly in front of them.

Rudd began to explain, "That was before I took this position, Mr. President."

Trump cut him off, saying, "I don't like you either. I don't. And I probably never will."