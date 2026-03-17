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Israeli strikes kill four, including a soldier, in southern Lebanon
At least 886 people have been killed and over 2,100 wounded in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, health authorities say.
Israeli strikes kill four, including a soldier, in southern Lebanon
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, on March 17, 2026. / Reuters
March 17, 2026

At least four people, including a soldier, have been killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army and local media.

In a statement on Tuesday, the army said one soldier was killed and four others injured in a strike in the Qaqaiyat al-Jisr area while travelling by car and motorcycle.

The state-run National News Agency also reported that three people were killed in an Israeli air strike in the southern city of Bint Jbeil.

Additional strikes targeted a house in the town of Taybeh and a commercial co-operative along the road between Borj Qallawiya and al-Ghandourieh in Bint Jbeil, causing material damage, the agency said.

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Israeli forces intensified air strikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon since early Tuesday, alongside a limited ground incursion, according to the Lebanese army and state media.

The Israeli military said its 36th Division joined the operation to expand the ground advance in southern Lebanon, with estimates placing Israeli forces 7 to 9 kilometres inside Lebanese territory.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, at least 886 people have been killed and 2,141 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The current regional escalation began after the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran started on Feb. 28. Israel later expanded its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that was reached in late 2024.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli strikes in Lebanon may amount to war crimes: UN
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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