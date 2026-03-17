At least four people, including a soldier, have been killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army and local media.

In a statement on Tuesday, the army said one soldier was killed and four others injured in a strike in the Qaqaiyat al-Jisr area while travelling by car and motorcycle.

The state-run National News Agency also reported that three people were killed in an Israeli air strike in the southern city of Bint Jbeil.

Additional strikes targeted a house in the town of Taybeh and a commercial co-operative along the road between Borj Qallawiya and al-Ghandourieh in Bint Jbeil, causing material damage, the agency said.