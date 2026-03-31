Israeli strikes have killed at least six people in Gaza in separate attacks, health officials said, in the latest violence overshadowing a fragile five-month-old US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Medics said on Tuesday an Israeli air strike in Jabalia, north of the enclave, killed at least three people earlier in the day, while another air strike killed a father and his son in Khan Younis, in the south.

Later on Tuesday, an Israeli air strike against a group of Palestinians near a police checkpoint in the Mawasi area in southern Gaza killed at least one person and wounded eight others, health officials said.

There was no Israeli comment on any of the incidents.