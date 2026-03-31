WAR ON GAZA
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Israeli military continues deadly strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire: health officials
At least six killed in Israeli strikes across Jabalia, Khan Younis, and Mawasi, casting doubt over the fragile US-brokered ceasefire.
Israeli military continues deadly strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire: health officials
The Gaza health ministry said Israeli fire has killed at least 700 people since the ceasefire. / AFP
March 31, 2026

Israeli strikes have killed at least six people in Gaza in separate attacks, health officials said, in the latest violence overshadowing a fragile five-month-old US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Medics said on Tuesday an Israeli air strike in Jabalia, north of the enclave, killed at least three people earlier in the day, while another air strike killed a father and his son in Khan Younis, in the south.

Later on Tuesday, an Israeli air strike against a group of Palestinians near a police checkpoint in the Mawasi area in southern Gaza killed at least one person and wounded eight others, health officials said.

There was no Israeli comment on any of the incidents.

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The Gaza health ministry said Israeli fire has killed at least 700 people since the ceasefire.

Israel said four soldiers were killed by Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza over the same period.

Israel, along with the US, is also now engaged in a conflict with Iran, while Israeli forces have also invaded southern Lebanon in a new military offensive against Hezbollah.

Israel's two-year-long brutal genocide has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to Gaza’s health authorities, and has spread famine, demolished most buildings, and displaced most of the territory's population, in many cases, numerous times.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's death penalty law for Palestinians faces court challenge, global backlash grows
SOURCE:Reuters
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