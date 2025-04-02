Palestinian paramedics killed by Israeli army forces in Rafah in southern Gaza had their hands tied with gunshot wounds on their heads, the Civil Defence Agency said.

"They were found buried 200 metres from the site of the destroyed Civil Defence and Red Crescent vehicles, and they were wearing their standard orange uniforms typical of relief work," spokesperson Mahmud Basal told a press conference in Gaza City on Wednesday.

"Some crew members were found buried with their hands and feet tied, and bullet wounds were visible on their heads and chests, showing that they were executed at close range," he said.

The spokesperson said that one of the bodies was found decapitated.

On Sunday, the Red Crescent Society said that it had recovered the bodies of eight medics, five civil defence workers and a UN staff member from Rafah after Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli army claimed that the vehicles were advancing "suspiciously" from its forces "without headlights, or emergency signals, (and) their movement was not coordinated in advance."

The army claimed that nine members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups were killed in the March 23 incident.

However, images of the vehicles that were removed later by UN teams showed clearly that they were holding signs of ambulances, fire trucks along with a vehicle carrying the UN sign.

The civil defence official called for an international investigation into the Israeli army's killing of the Palestinian medics.

The deaths of the Palestinian medics triggered a massive wave of condemnations from international rights and UN groups, who demanded answers for the killings.

Global outrage