Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, Israel has killed more than 630 Palestinians and injured over 1,700.

Only a fraction of the promised aid trucks have been allowed into Gaza, and many people are still without desperately needed food, shelter, and medical care.

This winter, babies have frozen to death in tents while the supplies to keep them warm are held up by the Israeli military.

This is not the end of a genocide. It is simply the next phase.

On February 1 alone, Israeli air strikes killed 35 Palestinians in Gaza.

Among the victims were 13 people killed near a police station, including a man who had gone to report the theft of his bicycle and another who had gone to the police station to seek permission to organise a wedding celebration on the street.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel agreed to reopen the Rafah Crossing, which connects Gaza to Egypt.

According to media reports, part of the delay was caused by Israeli negotiators insisting that there be more Palestinians leaving Gaza than returning, further evidence of efforts to depopulate Palestinians from Gaza.

After much delay and international pressure, the crossing opened for limited traffic on February 2, 2026.

The crossing and the city of Rafah were completely destroyed by the Israeli military in 2024.

Following its closure, tens of thousands of Palestinians were stranded on both sides of the border.

In Gaza, people with serious injuries and medical conditions were attempting to seek treatment in Egypt due to Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system.

Around 20,000 Palestinians with serious injuries require urgent medical evacuations from Gaza, including more than 600 people who need urgent life-saving medical intervention.

For many, the limited reopening of the crossing came too late.

More than 1,250 Palestinians have died while waiting for evacuation since the Rafah crossing was closed in May 2024.

Israel has only agreed to allow 50 Palestinian patients, accompanied by two people each, to leave Gaza each day.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the crossing, ambulances carrying Palestinians who wanted to return to Gaza wait for hours, hoping Israel will let them return to Gaza.

On the first day the crossing was open, Israel allowed only eight patients (accompanied by caregivers) to leave. Only 12 people were permitted to return.

That same day, an Israeli air strike targeted the funeral of a Palestinian who had been killed in Israeli air strikes the previous day.

Three people, including an infant, were injured in the attack.

In the two weeks that followed, 455 Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza, and 356 were allowed to return.

This is just a fraction of what Israel had agreed to.

Returning to Gaza

Israel is also punishing Palestinians who have chosen to return to Gaza. According to accounts published online by returning Palestinians, the Israeli military confiscated all their belongings except one suitcase of clothes.

Items confiscated included children’s toys. They were taken by members of the Abu Shabaab gang – a proxy group for Israel that is operating in Southern Gaza.