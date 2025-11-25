WAR ON GAZA
Erdogan slams feeble response to Israel's barbarity against women in Gaza
The Turkish president says regardless of the identity of the oppressor or the oppressed, Türkiye will voice the truth loudly on every platform.
Barbarity against women in Gaza has not received reaction it deserves, says Turkish president. / AA
November 25, 2025

The barbarity against women in Gaza has not received the reaction it deserves, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“The identities of the perpetrator and the victim have once again determined the tone of the response,” Erdogan said at an event in the capital Ankara, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Tuesday.

Erdogan cited Israel’s genocide in Gaza, illustrating the severity of the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

“Two-thirds of the 70,000 Palestinians martyred in the Gaza genocide were, unfortunately, women and children. These are alarming numbers for those with a conscience.”

Calling violence against women a fundamental violation of human dignity, Erdogan described it as a universal crime.

“We will defend what is right regardless of the identity of the oppressor or the oppressed, and we will voice the truth loudly on every platform,” the Turkish president added.

“As the president and the father of two daughters, I will continue to be at the forefront of combating violence against women and children, as I have always been,” he said during his keynote speech.

“Violence against people, especially women and children, is a crime against humanity, a betrayal of humanity. The hand and conscience of anyone who raises their hand against a woman are darkened,” he said.

