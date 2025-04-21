Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf has said that the country aims to increase trade volume with Türkiye to $10 billion, following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The ministers co-chaired the third meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group in Algiers, Algeria's capital, on Monday.

During the meeting, Attaf highlighted the outcomes achieved in Türkiye-Algeria relations within the framework of the directives of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.