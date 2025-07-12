WORLD
2 min read
US sanctions Cuban president over handling of 2021 protests
Cuban officials denounced the sanctions, calling Marco Rubio a "defender of genocide."
US sanctions Cuban president over handling of 2021 protests
The rare protests in 2021 came about after repeated blackouts in Havana and other cities. / AP
July 12, 2025

The United States has announced for the first time sanctions against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel over the handling of anti-government protests four years ago.

The US State Department was "restricting visas" for the president and other high-ranking government officials, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an X post on Friday.

Other officials sanctioned included Defence Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.

The State Department also added the "Torre K," a 42-story hotel in Havana, to its restricted list of entities "to prevent US dollars from funding the Cuban regime's repression."

"While the Cuban people suffer shortages of food, water, medicine, and electricity, the regime lavishes money on its insiders," Rubio, who is of Cuban descent, said.

Rubio also took to X to accuse Cuba of torturing dissident leader Jose Daniel Ferrer.

RECOMMENDED

'Defender of genocide'

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez slammed the latest measures on X, saying that US President Donald Trump's administration cannot break the will of its people.

"The USA is capable of imposing migratory sanctions against revolutionary leaders and maintaining a prolonged and ruthless economic war against #Cuba, but it lacks the ability to break the will of these people or their leaders," Rodriguez said.

Also, after the announcement, Johana Tablada, deputy director of the US department in the Cuban Foreign Ministry, lashed out at Rubio, calling him a "defender of genocide, prisons and mass deportations."

The rare protests in 2021 came about after repeated blackouts in Havana and other cities.

At the time, the Cuban government said it was the result of a US media campaign and decades of US sanctions.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system