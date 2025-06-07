Standing on the deck of a small civilian vessel loaded with aid for Gaza, Yasemin Acar’s voice carried the weight of defiance and hope. She spoke of justice, but more than that, of a future she refused to let Zionism steal.

Acar is one of 12 international activists who have embarked on a rare attempt to reach the besieged Gaza by sea, before being detained illegally by Israeli forces late on Sunday.

“The people of Gaza are not strangers. They are our sisters, our brothers, no less our family than those we left behind,” Acar, a Germany-based activist aboard the Madleen, told TRT World over a patchy satellite connection before the Israeli assault.

Launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and named after Gaza’s first and only fisherwoman , the Madleen had set sail from Catania, Sicily, on June 1, aiming to deliver humanitarian supplies to Palestinians trapped under a devastating blockade.

“We finally broke through bureaucratic warfare and even drone attacks in Malta. Not because it was easy, but because we believe in this mission. And when you believe in something so deeply, giving up simply isn't an option,” Acar said as the vessel neared Palestinian waters.

The mission, entirely peaceful and civilian, was one of the last possible efforts to deliver aid to Gaza, where the population faces starvation and mass displacement amid Israel’s ongoing genocide.

But before it could reach its destination, the Madleen was intercepted in international waters, seized by Israeli naval force that surrounded the vessel and ordered the unarmed civilians on board to raise their hands, according to a live broadcast before communication was lost.

Global condemnation poured in after the abduction.

Hours earlier, Acar had warned that any attack on the Madleen would constitute “yet another war crime.”

“They’re the ones armed. We carry no weapons – only humanitarian aid… If Israel attacks us, it would just be another addition to their long list of war crimes.”

Related Israeli forces "kidnap" Madleen crew - TRT Global

Who is on board?

The crew, along with Acar, include human rights defenders, healthcare workers, and lawmakers from across the world, including Sweden, France, Spain, Brazil, Türkiye, and the Netherlands.

Among them are prominent figures like climate activist Greta Thunberg and French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan.

The Madleen carried supplies urgently needed in Gaza: rice, flour, baby formula, nappies, crutches, water filters, and medical items, including children’s prosthetics.

The unarmed ship took about seven days for the journey .

Its progress was monitored in real time, via a Garmin live tracker installed onboard, by Forensic Architecture, a multidisciplinary research group based in London.

Related Jun 3, 2025 | LiveTrack

For Acar, the mission was deeply personal.

“Being a human being means refusing to look away. It means using every part of ourselves, our voices, our strength, our presence for those being silenced,” she said.

The humanitarian voyage had already faced surveillance and safety threats before Israeli forces ultimately abducted those on board.

Late Tuesday night, while the Madleen was sailing about 68 km outside the Greek territorial waters, a surveillance drone was seen circling overhead.

The crew issued a distress signal, and the drone was later identified as a Heron operated by Greece’s Hellenic Coast Guard.

But this was not the only drone sighting. When TRT World reached out to Acar for an interview on Thursday night, she said another drone had appeared above the ship just hours earlier, again during the night.

The origin of the second drone remains unknown.